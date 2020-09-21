BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 32/2020

Committee Meetings Open to Public Today

There will be two important open committee meetings today as listed below. Open meetings for the rest of the week will be covered in a separate bulletin. Please read the following notice regarding restrictions on attendance:

IMPORTANT NOTICE RE COVID-19 MEASURES

When circulating information about these open committee meetings, Parliament issued the following warning and advice:

“Please note that in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, access to Committee meetings that are open to the public is still limited in order for us to comply with World Health Organisation Guidelines on COVID 19 as advised by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Our Public Relations Department will assist you in participating in our open meetings.*

We are sorry for any inconveniences caused by the current restrictions due to COVID 19.”

NB Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare (024) 2700181 and (024) 2252940/1.

Monday 21st September 2020 at 10 am

LIVE BROADCASTS

Veritas hopes to broadcast proceedings at both meetings on the Veritas Facebook page

Public Accounts Committee

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development on the Financial Adjustments Bill.

Venue: Committee Room No. 4

Note: The Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link. Also available are Veritas’ critical commentary on the Bill at this link, and an extract from the Public Accounts Committee report that prompted the Bill at this link. The Bill is on the National Assembly Order Paper for this week.

Monday 21st September 2020 at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee: Budget, Finance and Economic Development

Oral evidence from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe [PRAZ] Board on Procurement Regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venue: Senate Chamber.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

