Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, in collaboration with Chapter One Foundation and Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), hosted a Regional Solidarity Roundtable Meeting for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Lusaka, Zambia, on 10 May 2022.

Source: Communiqué on the CSOs Regional Solidarity Roundtable Meeting held on May 10, 2022 in Lusaka, Zambia – The Zimbabwean

The meeting’s purpose was to explore ways to strengthen transnational regional advocacy in light of the shrinking civic and democratic spaces within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

A total of 25 participants attended the meeting, representing women’s groups, youths, trade unions, people with disabilities and faith-based organisations. They converged to discuss, collaborate and develop issue-based synergies with the aim of better coordinating regional lobbying and advocacy for stability and inclusive development.

In emphasising their concerns, delegates:

Bemoaned the rapidly worsening closure of civic space in Southern Africa. Condemned the weaponization of law through draconian laws aimed atcriminalising the work of CSOs particularly those who try to hold their governments to account. The proposed enactment of the Private and Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill (Zimbabwe) and the NGO Act Amendment Bill of 2022 (Malawi) shows how ruling elites are restricting civil society even further. Castigated governments forpouncing on the Covid-19 pandemic as a timely boost to stifle dissent and further strip citizens of their dignity. Asserted that recent escalation of human rights violations and the clampdown on civil society in the region cannot be seen as a separate issue from SADC and AU’s reluctance to take collective responsibility for crisis prevention and management.

From the foregoing, the meeting resolved to: