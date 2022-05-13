Source: Woman in soup over 52 crocodile skins – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A HARARE woman, who was arrested recently for illegal possession of crocodile skins, has appeared in court where she accused the police of harassment and illegal detention.

Vimbai Dzingirai appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Moyo who granted her $20 000 bail. She was allegedly arrested while in possession of 52 crocodile skins.

But, through her lawyers Gill, Godlonton and Gerrans, Dzingirai in a letter to the police dated April 1, protested her arrest saying the law enforcement agents did not have a search warrant when they visited her home.

The incident took place on March 26, 2022.

“There were four men in total and when she asked for identification only one of them showed her an identity card. It showed his name as T Gonzo and he indicated his rank as a detective constable,” her lawyers submitted.

“As our client was worried about the purpose of the visit, she then proceeded on her own to Mabelreign Police Station where upon arrival she explained what had transpired. To her surprise she was advised that there is no CID at ZRP Hatfield.”

The lawyers added: “On 27 March, 2022, our client went to Police General Headquarters in order to verify whether this was a genuine police operation. She was attended to by one Inspector Tazvitya who greatly assisted her by contacting the relevant police stations,” she added in the letter.

“…without our client’s permission the police then forcibly entered her promises and ransacked the entire place and removed crocodile skins from there and also took her to the station.”