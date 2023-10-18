Source: Community service for assaulting neighbour – The Southern Eye

A BULAWAYO man was recently arraigned before the courts for assaulting his neighbour accusing her of being a prostitute.

Hilton Green (36) pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa last week and was sentenced to 210 hours of community service to be performed at Sauerstown Police Station, failure which he would serve six months in jail.

The complainant in the matter was Otilia Sibanda (48).

The court heard that on October 1 this year, Green met Sibanda along Nerine Road in Trenance and started calling her a prostitute. A misunderstanding arose between the two and Green punched Sibanda on her mouth, leading to his arrest

In mitigation, Green said the two were drunk, adding that he avoided Sibanda until that evening when she went to his house and started insulting his mother.