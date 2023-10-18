Source: Guard fires gun at bank – The Southern Eye

A 46-YEAR-OLD man from Gwabalanda in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing charges of discharging a firearm in a guardroom at a city bank.

Shareman Zindove pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa last week and was ordered to pay US$100 fine by November 17, failure which he would serve 90 days in jail.

The complainant in the case was Lovemore Moyo, employed as a controller at Fawcett Security Company.

The court heard that on September 4 this year, Zindove was at a bank along Jason Moyo and 8th Avenue wherehe was cleaning his firearm inside the guardroom.

Zindove forgot that there was one bullet round inside the magazine, leading to an accidental discharge.

Zindove informed his controller about the matter who filed a report at Bulawayo Central Police Station, leading to his arrest.