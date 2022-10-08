Source: ‘Compensate Gwayi-Shangani Dam victims’ – The Southern Eye

MATABELELAND Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) has amplified demands for compensation of Lubimbi villagers in Binga who face eviction to pave way for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

The MIHR made submissions to the 2023 national budget to the Joint Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Committee during a budget consultation meeting on Wednesday.

In its submissions, MIHR said Lubimbi villagers should be compensated before relocation.

“This should include provision of adequate compensation for developments, social and cultural rights and social amenities,” the MIHR said.

“MIHR wishes for the government to introduce incentives and affirmative action for the importation and usage of hybrid vehicles in Zimbabwe as a climate mitigation strategy, which may include the reduction of duty for importing a hybrid motor vehicle and free or subsidised battery servicing for hybrid motor vehicles.

“Moreover, MIHR wants the 2023 budget to improve water safety especially in rural areas, currently the government is implementing an excellent programme of drilling boreholes through the NDS1, but borehole water is salty and unsafe.”

About 502 families in Lubimbi will be relocated to pave way for the dam project.

In an appeal to government on September 12, Lubimbi villagers expressed worry over the authorities’ silence over their relocation and compensation.

The dam construction is expected to be completed at the end of this year.