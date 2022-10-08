Source: Peers fundraise for jailed MRP activists – The Southern Eye

MATABELELAND-BASED political parties, civic groups and human rights activists based in South Africa have organised a fundraising gig for the jailed nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists families.

The event will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, next week.

Bulawayo magistrate Tavengwa Sangster recently sentenced the MRP activists to between 33 and 36 months in jail for bigotry and acts of violence.

South Africa-based Zimbabwe Community Party (ZCP) general-secretary Ngqabutho Mabhena confirmed the fundraising event for the jailed MRP activists.

“This fundraising event is going to be at Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg. The purpose of the event is to assist the families of the MRP nine, who have been in jail for quite some time,” Mabhena said.

“We have said they are in jail not because they have committed any offence, but because the government of Zimbabwe does not agree with their politics. This is part of intimidation. The ZCP has no political alliance with MRP, but we always stand with the weak against the powerful.”

He added: “The MRP nine are victims of an autocratic government in Zimbabwe, and we call on all of us to give MRP nine solidarity during this difficult time.”

Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said his party also supported the fundraising gig.

“In fact, we believe that the Zanu PF government is using lawfare to punish dissenting voices in Zimbabwe and for that reason, we are fully behind and support the initiative to raise the resources to support, not only the victims of the lawfare under the hands of Zanu PF, but their families back home who may be struggling because their bread winners are incarcerated,” Ndlovu said.

MRP president Mqondisi Moyo recently petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government over the incarceration of his party members.

They were recently transferred from Khami Maximum Security Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.

Moyo said the transfer was unprocedural and in violation of the rights of the prisoners.

He has not yet received any response to the petition he filed on September 5.