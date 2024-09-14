Constitution can be amended to suit expectations: Matuke 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF Secretary for National Security Cde Lovemore Matuke

Herald Reporter

Constitutional amendments are possible everywhere in the world and the Second Republic can equally do the same to meet its expectations, Zanu PF Secretary for National Security Cde Lovemore Matuke has said.

In remarks at a Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held recently, Cde Matuke said the Constitution was “not cast in stone”.

“I have heard people talking about the Constitution, about what it purportedly stipulates and that is your feeling,” he said. “But remember we have some few amendments which we have done on the same Constitution and this Constitution is not cast in stone.

“If we are able to change the Constitution to suit what we want, we will do it without any apologies. So do not let people lie to you,” he said.

Cde Matuke’s intervention comes as Zanu PF structures have been requesting President Mnangagwa to extend his term until 2030 or beyond so he can continue developing the country.

The President’s term is due to expire in 2028 but party organs and members feel that the transformation Zimbabwe has gone through in terms of infrastructure (roads, dams, modern border posts), agriculture, mining, innovation at tertiary institutions among other areas, has been so impressive.

Cde Mnangagwa’s term should be extended for the full realisation of his brainchild Vision 2030 that envisages an empowered upper middle-income society.