Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Mbedzi

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has posthumously declared Beitbridge’s liberation struggle icon and former Zanu PF chairperson for Matabeleland South, Cde John Mbedzi, a national hero.

Cde Mbedzi died in Beitbridge on June 13, 1987 and his remains were interred at his homestead in Matshiloni Village under Beitbridge East constituency, 40km north of the border town.

He is credited with recruiting many youths to join the liberation struggle through the Zambia Broadcasting Corporation on a slot given to the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army, during the war of liberation.

Born in the Tshamatengu area near Todds under the now Gwanda District, Cde Mbedzi found himself being imprisoned at Gonakudzingwa and other jails for his active role in the struggle for independence.

Confirming the declaration at the national hero’s family house in Beitbridge yesterday, ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu, reiterated the Government’s stance on honouring the country’s heroes.

He said Cde Mbedzi was a no nonsense man and was determined to see Zimbabweans gain full independence from the colonial regime.

Cde Ndlovu said many people from Beitbridge such as Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Showa Moyo, joined the liberation struggle as a result of encouragement from the likes of Cde Mbedzi.

“We are here today to deliver good news to the Mbedzi family and Beitbridge community as sent by our President who has declared your son, our fellow brother, a national hero,” he said.

“This man who has brought us together here was a liberation icon, who was brave and determined to see the country being liberated from the colonial regime. He was often in and out of detention camps because of his strong resistance and activism against the colonial regime. I can say, he knew almost all the jails.”

Cde Ndlovu said the province was excited about the conferment of the national hero status to Cde Mbedzi by the Second Republic.

Cde Mbedzi went to Zezani for his secondary education where he was expelled for activism against the racist colonial regime.

He was in and out of prisons in the 60s for sabotage and later crossed to Zambia to join the struggle.

Cde Mbedzi was in the ZAPU publicity department where he, together with Cde Jane Ngwenya, would use radio to mobilise youths back home to join the struggle.

“The declaration was made by our President a few days ago, unfortunately I was not around. However, today we are here to celebrate with the community of Beitbridge,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“This man worked so hard for this country’s independence and he died on the 13th June 1987 after a short illness and was buried at Matshiloni.

“We are grateful for the President’s wisdom to declare Cde Mbedzi posthumously as a national hero.”

Cde Mbedzi’s widow, Cde Rennie Kibi, said the family was happy with the recognition of her husband.