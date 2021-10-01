Source: Construction of Dizha Clinic in Seke kicks off | The Herald

Seke legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe (right) hands over building material for Dizha Clinic to Ward 6 Councillor Mr Ian Manyere today.

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Construction of Dizha Clinic in Ward 6, Seke in Mashonaland East has received a major boost after the local legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe, through the Constituency Development Fund, procured all the needed material for the clinic.

Cde Kashambe handed over the material to Ward 6 Councillor Ian Manyere in Seke, marking the beginning of the construction.

The clinic, which is strategically positioned, will serve Chihota, Simukai, Marondera West, Zhakata, and Chirimamhunga communities.

Ward 6 residents who attended the handover of the building material commended the Government for the funds adding that on completion, the clinic will reduce the distance they currently walk to the nearest clinic.