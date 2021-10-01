Source: VP tours Museum of African Liberation | The Herald

Vice President Chiwenga

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

VICE President Constatino Chiwenga has toured and checked on progress made so far towards the realisation of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare.

VP Chiwenga toured the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Park, Instak Studio and the commercial area along Kirkman Road.

He said the capturing of the African history was long overdue and the countries from the continent should be at the forefront to construct the Museum of African Liberation.