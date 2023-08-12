Source: Cop charged for attending Chamisa rally –Newsday Zimbabwe

A POLICE officer based in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, has been charged for attending a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally addressed by party leader, Nelson Chamisa, at Nesingwe Growth Point on Wednesday.

Henry Masimbe is charged with contravening paragraph 48(1) of the schedule to the Police Service [Chapter 10:11], which pertains to “actively participating in politics”.

Masimbe, who has been in service for nine years, allegedly went to Nesingwe Growth Point under the pretext of collecting a murder docket at Nesingwe Police Post.

He, however, then proceeded to the venue of the rally.

“While at the rally, the defaulter removed the jacket covering his yellow T-shirt and was seen following the convoy of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, chanting the party slogan and raising his index finger,” the charge sheet read.

“The defaulter was also observed clapping hands, acknowledging the speech being delivered by Nelson Chamisa, thereby contravening the said Act.”

According to the charge sheet, the officer violated the code of conduct.

“The defaulter, being a member of the Police Service and subject to the police code of conduct, wrongfully and unlawfully actively participated in politics by joining or associating himself with an organisation or movement of a political character, namely the defaulter attended a CCC rally at Nesingwe Growth Point and chanted the party’s slogan, thereby contravening the said act.”

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the issue had not been brought to the national headquarters.

“I will have to check with my colleagues in the office. I am driving,” he said.

In 2020, another police member was arrested and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Milton Murairwa was arrested after allegedly posting a message that read “ED ne Team yake Must GO” on a WhatsApp group for police members stationed at Mbare Police Camp, to mean “President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his team must go”.

Government has banned all civil servants from being office-bearers of any political party.

The Public Service Commission, which regulates the conduct of civil servants, sent out a “confidential” memo dated May 2023, detailing the conduct of members of the civil service with regards to participation in political activities.

However, senior civil servants such as presidential spokesperson George Charamba and Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana have continued to dabble in politics.

Trade unionist Calisto Gondo said the civil service code should be applied across the board.

“If lower-ranking officers are being charged for similar actions, it is essential that senior civil servants are held to the same standards,” he said.

“It is crucial for the authorities to ensure that disciplinary actions are applied fairly and consistently across all ranks and positions within the civil service.”