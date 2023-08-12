Source: ‘I deserve another term’ – Machakaire –Newsday Zimbabwe

Machakaire is being challenged by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring candidate, Valentine Zinhumwe.

DEPUTY Youth, Sports and Arts minister, Tinoda Machakaire, says he remains the best forward and deserves another term when the country votes on August 23.

Machakaire, the current Zanu PF MP for Wedza South, said he delivered on his 2018 election promises listing a number of infrastructure projects under his portfolio.

“No one and no ward was left behind in social and infrastructural development projects we undertook in our Wedza South constituency,” Machakaire said.

“We can only do better and deliver more for the constituency if given another term.”

Machakaire said some of the projects he delivered during his term include ensuring water and sanitation, construction of Early Childhood Development (ECD) blocks at Gumbonzvanda and Chigondo school, clinics and Chigondo ward 9 and Goneso ward 12 housing projects among others.

“We are not walking around giving out chicken and other freebies, but we are ensuring the people have access to water, electricity and other social amenities,” Machakaire said.

“We now want to utilise money for devolution to ensure water problems are solved. For roads, we are also working to make sure they are rehabilitated.”

Machakaire also preached peace ahead of the elections.

“Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we preach peace. We want everyone to see and enjoy development as we rebuild the country brick by brick.”