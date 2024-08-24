Police seek information that could help in the arrest of offending kombi driver

Source: Cop injured as fleeing kombi driver crashes Hiace onto roadblock drums – Zimbabwe News Now

SHURUGWI – A police officer and another motorist were injured on Thursday after a kombi driver who was resisting arrest for a traffic offence daringly drove into police drums which were part of the equipment used to mount a roadblock along the Gweru-Zvishavane road.

Police confirmed on Friday they have opened investigations into attempted murder allegations against the driver, named George Mandaraza.

The incident, according to police, happened o Thursday at a police check point at the 42-kilometre peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

Said police in a statement, “George Mandaraza, 34, who was driving a Toyota Hiace kombi, registration number AFE 1506 with three passengers on board was stopped at the roadblock where he was arrested for a traffic offence and was escorted to the nearest police station.

“Along the way, the suspect made a U-turn and intentionally drove the kombi towards the roadblock where he hit the police drums.

“Subsequently, the kombi veered off the road and hit streetlights before being involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.”

Resultantly, a police officer and the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle were injured.

Police said the kombi driver fled the scene after the incident.

They further appealed for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.