Source: Cop up for indecent assault – The Southern Eye

A POLICE officer based at Ross Camp in Bulawayo is in trouble with the law after he fondled his sister-in-law’s daughter aged 14.

The 38-year old policeman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was not asked to plead to indecent assault charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Wednesday.

He was remanded to March 27 for trial on US$100 bail.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown day, the cop and the young girl were left alone on the day.

He went to the girl’s bedroom and fondled her breasts.

She fled the room and reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.