Bindura police detain 37 women protesters 

Source: Bindura police detain 37 women protesters –Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, have reportedly arrested and detained 37 women protesters at Trojan Nickel Mine.

The women were protesting their husbands’ unpaid salaries.

 

 

A Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights team is on the ground to negotiate the protesters’ release.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

