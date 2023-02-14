Source: Cops probe political violence incidences | The Herald

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into alleged political violence incidences which occurred in Gokwe and Chivi over the weekend.

In Gokwe, the incident occurred at Nembudziya Government School grounds where there were reports of some Zanu PF members who were attacked and seriously injured by suspected CCC supporters.

Police said in Chivi, there was public violence at a CCC rally at Chivi open grounds.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the political violence incident which occurred at Nembudziya Government School grounds on February 12, 2023. One suspect has been arrested as the investigations continue.

“The ZRP is also investigating the circumstances which led to public violence during a Citizens Coalition for Change rally at Chivi open grounds in Masvingo Province on 12 February 2023. More details will be released in due course.”