Four murdered over the weekend | The Herald

Already, some of the alleged killers have been arrested and police are hunting down the rest.

Crime Reporter

FOUR people were killed over the weekend in separate incidents in various parts of the country as police continue to urge the public not to solve disputes through violent ways.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still conducting investigations into some of these cases.

“Police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Takudzwa Mukumbi aged 20 was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body at Elliot Compound, Battlefields, on February 12, 2023,” he said.

Police in Chikombedzi have arrested Advance Chihandhale (29) in connection with the killing of his grandfather, Tsuvani Hasani (70) which occurred on February 10 at about around 8am after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

Chihandhale allegedly took a pole from a fence to hit Mr Hasani on the head, before pulling out an okapi knife to cut his throat.

The ZRP is also investigating a killing on February 9 at house number 56 Alpes Road, Vainona in Borrowdale, Harare where Mavingei Kambarada (42) was found lying dead in the yard in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the back of the head.

Her 47-year-old husband had left her with their son (aged 11) in the house and only to return to find his wife dead.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects who fatally attacked Simiso Madlauzo (28) on the chest with an unknown blunt object.

He was attending the funeral of a church member at 7134/10 Pumula North, Bulawayo at the time of the attack.