Source: Cops steal US$80 000 recovered from thief – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

FOUR police officers appeared before Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje on charges of diverting US$80 000 which they recovered from a thief.

The cops from the Central Investigations Department were named as Edward Mateta (49), Tinashe Matongo (32), Princes Mavis Matikiti (35) and Costa Davison (32).

Their bail ruling will be heard on 13 July 2022.

It is alleged that they converted US$70 000 cash and US$10 000 worth of jewellery to their own use after apprehending Viola Matumbu who had allegedly stolen the money and jewellery from her employer.

Mutumbu was employed by Shechkar Ashokrap Sankpal as a house maid and she stole the money when she was left alone at Sankpal’s house.

After the matter was reported to the police, the four detectives interviewed Mutumbu but later converted the loot to their own use.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) leader Obert Masaraure who was last Friday arrested for obstructing the course of justice and incitement of public violence was on Monday denied bail when he appeared before Mambanje.

He was represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi.

State witness and investigating officer Dai Ndlovu said Masaraure must not be granted bail as he had other pending cases before the courts.

Ndlovu alleged that he was likely to commit more offences.

But Muchineripi said Masaraure was a law abiding citizen who does not have previous convictions.

He also said the statement allegedly authored by Masaraure to incite violence did not even have his signature, adding that the police had not also verified whether the twitter account allegedly used by Masaraure was authentic.

The state alleges that the statement where Masaraure incited public violence went viral locally and internationally.

Masaraure is accused of persuading Artuz members to commit public violence.

The bail ruling will be heard on 13 July 2022.