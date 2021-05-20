Source: Cornered property developer implements High Court order – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY ANDREW KUNAMBURA

PROPERTY developer Edward Nyanyiwa’s son, Edward Nyanyiwa Jnr, has moved to implement a High Court order which compelled his company, Eddies Pfugari (Pvt) Ltd to expedite the development of the upmarket residential area in Knowe in Norton.

The court had initially sentenced founder of the company, Nyanyiwa, popularly known as Eddies Pfugari, to civil imprisonment for failing to implement the order.

He, however, died soon afterwards and the Knowe Residents and Ratepayers Association made another application seeking to have the ruling effected on Edward Jnr, who inherited the company.

The High Court dismissed the application.

The association then appealed to the Supreme Court where the case is yet to be finalised.

But Eddies Pfugari (Pvt) Ltd is already on the ground paving roads in all Knowe’s four phases and laying the groundwork for water and sewerage reticulation systems to be put in place.

“We are currently servicing phase 1, we are maintaining roads and filling holes. As you know this year, we had heavy rains and they damaged our roads. We will soon be paving roads in phases 2, 3 and 4. This is an ongoing process that will take some time but we expect to finish before the end of the year,” Eddies Pfugari (Pvt) Ltd projects manager Stanley Banda said.

In an interview yesterday, Pfugari Jnr said because of a dispute with his siblings over his father’s estate, he was being forced to repeat the work his father once did.

He said his late father had obtained compliance documents showing all the work approved by council.

“As the managing director of the company (Eddie’s Pfugari Pvt Ltd), I am disappointed to repeat the work that my father already did because of family fighting. The documents showing the compliance were among the documents stolen in the office, therefore, I couldn’t prove to the Norton Town Council and Knowe residents,” he said.

“But I am ready to comply with the court order as well as further my development obligations as Knowe developer,” he said.