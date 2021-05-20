Murewa: The Zanu families:

Source: Breaking: Full list of RBZ looters finally released – The Zimbabwean

The Nyabadza family US$72,574.00. Simba Nyabadza US$99,718.00 Simon Nyabadza got US$76,139. Takudzwa Nyabadza US$20,900 Michael Nyabadza US$125,633.00. Father Nyabadza listed as a priest US$72,574.00. None of the Nyabadzas paid back their loans.

The Mugabes Leo Mugabe, at US$100,885.00.

Sabina Mugabe got US$66,680 sister,

Bridget Mugabe received US$42,720.00.

Former head of ZINARA and Mugabe’s nephew, Albert Mugabe US$64,792.00.

Nephew Patrick Zhuwao US$93,000, Robert Zhuwao US$50,120;

a Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe with US$63,251 and a Constancia Mugabe with US$44,879.00.

Matibiri family

Innocent Matibiri, who was a senior police officer US$403,825.

Maseline Matibiri US$15,976;

Silence Matibiri US$117,176.00;

Plaxedes Matibiri US$27,514.00;

Malvern Matibiri US$44,879.00

John Masese Matibiri US$31,167.00.

Albert Nyakuedzwa of Folkington Farm who was awarded a loan of US$286,853.00 while

Nobert Nyakuedzwa got US$59,300.00.

Mombeshoras are Dr Douglas Mombeshora, US$312,528.00. His wife, Millicent Mombeshora, “Sekuru Mombeshora” US$98,539.00; Lucy Mombeshora US$78,145.00; Gideon Mombeshora US$91,953.00 and Augustine Mombeshora US$60,118.00. None of the Mombeshora family members repaid their loans.

Christine Sophia Tsvakwi US$405,967.00

while Ray Tanyaradzwa Tsvakwi i US$177,799.00. Rephias Tsvakwi US$34,318.00. None of the Tsvakwis repaid their loans.

Dakarayi Mapuranga US$52,943.00,

[07/18, 19:12] Murewa: LIST OF PEOPLE WHO OWED RBZ LOANS AND NEVER PAID BACK.

They got the loans during Gono’s time. It ws a Farm machination scheme. The debt ws transferred to the gvt. Meaning it’s our taxes tht pay the debt to RBZ.

Thy got the farms, and free loans.

President Robert Mugabe’s= US$2,239,109.00.

President Emmerson Mngangwagwa’s debt US$411,728.00 for his farm.

late former Vice President Joseph Msika US$678,867.00.

Former Vice President, Joice Mujuru got a loan of US$131,200.00. “Mujuru Project” worth US$311,868.00.

Former Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko US$40,664.00.

Obert Moses Mpofu, US$383,796.00.

Walter Chidhakwa US$400,267.00.

Patrick Chinamasa US$350,463.00.

Martin Dinha US$378,122.00

Nicholas Goche US$305,608.00.

Olivia Muchena US$376,470.00. commissar,

Late Elliot Manyika who US$312,500.00.

Mike Madiro US$319,727.00 loan.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi US$312,979.00.

Bright Matonga US$359,420.00

Edna Madzongwe US$325,368.00.

Webster Shamhu US$302,715.00,

Sydney Sekeramayi US$331,222.00 and US$335,181.00.

Didymus Mutasa’s US$203,797.00,

Oppah Muchinguri US$383,131.00 .

Rugare Gumbo US$316,767.00;

Flora Bhuka had US$331,972.00

Francis Nhema US$129,035.00.

, Ignatius Chombo US$248,601.00.

Christopher Mushowe Hills US$289,565.00 and US$48,574.00 for a total of US$338,139.00

Nyasha Chikwinya got US$151,143.00

Governor Ray Kaukonde debt of US$231,139.00.

Christopher Mutsvangwa US$80,699.00. Mutsvangwa

Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana US$58,956.00

Victor Matemadanda US$25,534.00,

former Chief Magistrate, Mishrod Guvamombe US$107,848.00.

Justice Paddington Garwe US$92,986.00.

Justice Alfas Muvavarigwa Chitakunye US$92,685.00.

Justice Tadios Karwi got a loan of US$95,732.00

with Justice Tendai Phanuel Uchena at US$89,382.00.

Justice Lavender Makoni got US$87,984.00

while current Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza got US$62,534.00.

Justice Cheda – US$69,729.00.

Another current Supreme Court judge, Justice Antonia Guvava is listed as owing US$68,380.00

Other judges include Justice Ben Hlatshwayo – US$49,801.00;

Justice Charles Hungwe – US$46,640.00;

Justice Tawanda Chitapi – US$44,817.00;

Justice Susan Mavangira US$33,695.00;

Justice Vernanda Ziyambi – US$33.695.00;

Custom Kachambwa, a former senior magistrate at US$42,947.

There is an Ennie Marie Gowora US$48,600,

Morgan Nemadire US$1,299.00 at Nemadzime Village.

Tomana US$63,583.00 Another senior member of the Attorney General’s Office,

Florence Ziyambi US$63,982.00

The current Attorney General, Advocate Prince Machaya US$46,752.00

ZEC in 2007/08

Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba.

US$169,972.00,

Chief Elections Officer,

Lovemore Sekeramayi US$46,858.00.

Tobaiwa Mudede, US$250,896.

Gabriel Chaibva, vocal ZANU PF apologist now a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), US$88,623.00

Bingu wa Mutharika, the late former President of Malawi. He is listed as having been given a loan of US$124,111.00 in 2007 under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.

Apparently, Wa Mutharika was married to a Zimbabwean and had a farm in Zimbabwe

Gerald Mlotshwa, a lawyer and son-in-law of President Mnangagwa US$59,605.00

Joseph Chinotimba, US$163,401.00

Pupurai Togarepi US$72,547.00

Obediah Moyo US$130,963.00

Tariro J. Mupfumira who is listed twice – US$112,581.00 (Mash West) and US$59,499 (Masvingo) for a total of US$172,080.00. Tariro, who is the son of former Minister Prisca Mupfumira, did not repay his loan.

ZEC worth US$197,244.00

Chen Chimutengwende – US$98,780.00

Lazarus Dokora – US$82,719.00

Sithembiso Nyoni – US$7,097.00

Sylvester Nguni – US$53,600.00

Joel Biggie Matiza – US$46,949.00

Apollonia Munzverengi – US$59,662.00

Ambrose Mutinhiri – US$68,321.00

Michael Bimha – US$73,877.00

David Chapfika – US$79,936.00

Kagonye Petronella – US$94,761.00;

David Parirenyatwa (Tambawakaguta Farm) – US$88,631

Mandi Chimene (Tasendekerapano Farm) – US$37,520.00

Samuel Undenge – US$70,935.00

Jaison Machaya – US$49,700.00

Josiah Hungwe – US$99,511.00

Joram Gumbo – US$39,869.00

July Moyo – US$42,450.00

Owen Mudha Ncube – US$38,000.00

Frederick Shava – US$62,217.00

David Marapira – US$54,293.00

Makhosini Hlongwane – US$108,767.00

Kindness Paradza – US$118,485.00

Peter Haritatos – US$38,000

Temba Mliswa.-US$462,999.00

Wicknell Chivhayo US$48,315.00.

Wilson Manase US$297,015.00.

ZESA appointee, Dr Sydney Zikuzo Gata, Executive Chairman US$50,600.00

Reuben Barwe. US$79,607.00

Judith Makwanya US$35,984.00.

Current Zimpapers CEO, Pikirai Deketeke US$44,860

George Chisoko US$340,616.00.

George Charamba US$127,723.00

Gershem Pasi, US$70,099.00.

Former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma US$75,807.00,

ex-head of the ZBC, Happison Muchechetere US$82,476.00.

Clegy

Archbishop Ezekiel Guti US$116,693.00;

Nolbert Kunonga loan of US$98,661.00.

Agatha Kunonga who is listed as having received US$58,318.00.

Rutendo Wutawunashe US$18,200.00.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was two loans of US$271,000.00 and US$315,600.00 for a grand total of US$586,600.00