COTRAD response mechanism to the rise of political violence in Masvingo Province

Masvingo province has become a hotspot for political violence as witnessed in the previous election. In Bikita, Gutu and Zaka districts, political violence has reached another level. There is an increase of politically motivated violence in Masvingo province. The tension between political parties has been triggered by the general election slated on 23 August 2023. The operating environment is characterized by simmering political tensions as a result of conflicts in political parties and worsening poverty in rural areas due to the deteriorating economic situation and crumbling social service delivery.
COTRAD has recorded 50 cases of politically motivated violence in the month of June 2023.COTRAD Peace Club leaders managed to identify, document and report cases of politically violence to ZRP, ZEC and ZHRC. As a response mechanism, Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) therefore launched a campaign #ConversationNotConfrontation in an effort to strengthen youth’s resistance to political manipulation and violence as well as promoting peaceful participation in the harmonized elections scheduled for 23 August 2023.
Community members are now using the ZHRC hotline to report various cases of human rights violations. So far the ZHRC commission managed to attend to two cases in Zaka and Masvingo districts. Another case of political parties clashes was attended to by ZEC after our voter clubs submitted a report through phone call to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). An all-party-liaison committee was held to iron out issues that almost led to political violence in Masvingo Central between ZANU PF and Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC). The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Masvingo District Elections officer, Getrude Murumbi, Chaired the meeting. The meeting was organised following the near clashes between the CCC and Zanu PF after the latter tried to disrupt booked rallies in Ward 16 and 23 in the constituency. However, the ZEC interparty liaison committee managed to resolve the issue amicably
Moreover, COTRAD has created peace dialogue platforms in the districts of Masvingo, Zaka, Chiredzi, Chivi and Bikita. During the COTRAD peace dialogue platforms aspiring candidates like councilors, Members of Parliament, senators of different political parties signed a peace pledge committing to peaceful campaigns for the 23 August 2023 general election. Traditional leaders at local levels signed the peace pledges and they promised members of their areas of jurisdiction to observe peace during and after elections.
