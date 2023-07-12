Source: COTRAD response mechanism to the rise of political violence in Masvingo Province

As Zimbabwe is about to conduct harmonized elections scheduled for August 2023, cases of political violence are increasingly witnessed by cases of intimidations, unlawful arrests, harassment and threats recorded on a daily basis.

Moreover, COTRAD has created peace dialogue platforms in the districts of Masvingo, Zaka, Chiredzi, Chivi and Bikita. During the COTRAD peace dialogue platforms aspiring candidates like councilors, Members of Parliament, senators of different political parties signed a peace pledge committing to peaceful campaigns for the 23 August 2023 general election. Traditional leaders at local levels signed the peace pledges and they promised members of their areas of jurisdiction to observe peace during and after elections.

Peace message flyers produced and distributed by COTRAD during the #ConversationNotConfrontation campaign.