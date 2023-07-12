Source: Minor seeks to overturn convicted rapist’s release from prison on Mnangagwa’s amnesty order

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has demanded an explanation from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) over the irregular circumstances which led to the release of a convicted rapist from Harare Central Prison under a recent presidential amnesty order.

The presidential amnesty benefitted some inmates, who included

convicted sexual offenders after President Mnangagwa gazetted Clemency

Order No. 1 of 2023, where he exercised his prerogative of mercy to

release some offenders from some jails located across the country in a

move hailed by ZPCS as aimed at reducing the prison population.

However, ZLHR lawyers Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe

have been tasked by Makaza’s victim to demand a detailed explanation

from ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu about the basis upon

which Makaza qualified for amnesty and subsequent release from Harare

Central Prison in terms of Clemency Order No. 1 of 2023.

Chinopfukutwa and Saurombe told Chihobvu that the 15 year-old minor

was raped by Makaza in 2018, who stood trial at Murehwa Magistrates

Court in Mashonaland East province on a charge of rape as defined in

section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and was

convicted and sentenced to serve an effective 16 years prison term on

2 April 2019.

The human rights lawyers said in terms of section 12(d) as read with

13(c) of Clemency Order No.1 of 2023, Makaza being an inmate convicted

of rape which is a specified offence, was excluded from benefitting

from the presidential amnesty.

Chinopfukutwa and Saurombe gave Chihobvu up to Friday 7 July 2023 to

respond to their letter.