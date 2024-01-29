‘Council planning will guarantee Vision 2030’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Dr Aaron Shamu

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

LOCAL authorities have a critical role to play in the country’s quest to achieve an upper-middle income society as envisaged under Vision 2030, Zimbabwe Local Government Association president Dr Aaron Shamu, has said.

Speaking during the workshop on the importance of creating sound master plans for the development of local communities recently, Dr Shamu, who is also the president of the Association of Rural District Councils, said planning was important in providing direction for achievement of Vision 2030.

“Planning is pivotal in providing direction towards achievement of Vision 2030 and socio-economic advancement,” he said.

“Master plans are essential instruments to strategically guide development and unlock the potential of local authorities. Plans will help address the urban disorder through participatory, phased development.

“Planning is pivotal in providing direction towards achievement of Vision 2030 and socio-economic advancement. Master plans are essential instruments to strategically guide development and unlock the potential of local authorities. Plans will help address the urban disorder through participatory, phased development.”

Local authorities had to embrace concepts like smart cities and e-governance that would lead to modern, tech-enabled towns and cities.

“As local governments, we have an abiding obligation to uplift our communities through the plans and actions we undertake,” he said.

He called on town planners to use their expertise for the achievement of development goals.

“Let us collaborate to formulate and execute the master plans needed to usher in a new era of sustainable development across our cities, municipalities, towns, local boards and rural district councils.

“With strong partnerships, creativity and diligent execution, we can realise the full developmental potential of local governance and planning,” he said

Dr Shamu said the success of local authorities was reflected in the standards of living of their citizens.

“When we succeed, our citizens succeed. The journey towards Vision 2030 starts today.

“It begins with me, it begins with you, it begins with all of us. In the President’s words, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” he said.