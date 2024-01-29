Star-studded line-up for Grateful Concert 2.0 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Eleana Makombe

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Entertainment Editor

After successfully hosting the Grateful Concert last year in the United Kingdom, award-winning gospel songstress Eleana Makombe has announced a star-studded line-up for the second edition.

The news was broadcast on social media with gospel fans praising the musician for listening to their request on whom they wanted next. Eleana will play along with Nigerian songstress Ada Ehi, South African artiste Ayanda Ntanzi, Takesure Zamar, and Voice of Triumph. And, returning to the cast are Minister Micheal Mahendere, Benjamin Dube, Ellard, and Sharon Cherayi. With this galaxy, of course, the “Heavens Gate” will open under such powerful voices in one room.

Was it by public vote or demand?

No, and Yes! But Eleana said after a thorough survey they have settled for Nigerian, South African and Zimbabwean artistes. As a “Thank You” concert, they all fit into the theme category.

Is the line-up worth it and necessary?

However, just like other genres, Eleana is justified to have such a feat as she continues to spread the ministry.

Remember it is a once-off-lifetime opportunity, especially in the UK, where most Zimbabweans are working, with no time for a social gathering or attending shows, but rather Eleana has brought the various dishes to the table.

Last year her event was held in Bedford at Kings House, somehow a smaller venue, resulting in some fans being turned away.

This time around, the event will be held at Bethel Convention Centre in Birmingham, one of the biggest arenas in the city, and with such a line-up, will the venue be small as well, or will it accommodate all the fans?

Time will tell, subsequently, the event is in June but tickets have started selling with some seating sections already sold out.

“This year we are hosting our concert at Bethel Convention Centre in Birmingham. Following the show in Bedford, we opted for a bigger venue as a lot of people were disappointed when they couldn’t make it to the show as it was sold out.

“Bethel Centre has a capacity of 2,500 people. All the early bird tickets are already sold out. These were only the discounted tickets which accounted for only a quarter of the venue. Now the full-price tickets are available for sale. We also have a limited number of VVIP tickets,” she said.

But, what makes Eleana and the Grateful Concert tick?

In an interview with The Herald Arts, she said she is happy with the responses from the invited artistes as preparations are at an advanced stage. “We thank God that he has brought together powerful ministers of the gospel through music,” she said.

“We have our father, Bishop Benjamin Dube from South Africa, Minister Ada Ehi from Nigeria, Minister Michael Mahendere from Zimbabwe, Minister Ellard Cherayi and his Wife Sharon Cherayi, Ayanda Ntanzi from South Africa, Minister Blessed Jeduthum, Takesure Zamar and the youthful VOT from the UK and of course myself as a host.”

Everyone on the line-up is big enough not to curtain raise.

The case is a bit different considering it is a gospel feat and Eleana said she has promised fans, a lifetime opportunity and value for money show. She said she has already spoken with all the artistes and everything is going according to script.

“We have planned the program to start earlier during the day to accommodate all our artistes and give all attendees enough time to enjoy their beloved artistes and ministers,” she said.

“It’s important that all artiste get ample time to perform their music and also usher us into an atmosphere of praise and worship with limited interruptions. Everything is going according to plan, no shortfalls are to be expected.”

Eleana said she is happy with how her brand is growing.

“We continue to thank God for all that he is doing for Eleana Makombe’s music ministry. We thank him that he continues to strengthen us day by day in the ministry with the ultimate goal of spreading the message of Christ to as many people as possible around the world.”

“This year we are hosting two shows in the UK and definitely, this is my desire and I continue to pray that God opens this door for me to be able to host a show home. The last time I was invited to perform was at the ZimPraise 15 show and I had a wonderful experience.”