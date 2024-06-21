Council Sports Committee to embrace coordinated approach

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

HARARE City Council’s Sports Committee is considering coming up with a coordinated approach that will look at the structure of sports and its funding, sponsorship and fundraising programmes.

Chairperson of the Sports Committee, Councillor Stanely Manyenga said lack of funding is affecting sporting activities in the city.

He said his team will devise a strategy to fund the activities for the betterment of sports.

Councillor Manyenga said using the expertise from the team, the Sports Committee will contribute in the fight against drugs and substance abuse.