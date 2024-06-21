US$10k boost for rugby in Mashonaland West

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Grassroots rugby development has received a major boost with the injection of US$10 000 to the Mashonaland West Rugby Association (MWRA).

This is part of a comprehensive sports development programme aimed at training and identifying talent in schools, including rural ones.

MWRA will be working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to promote rugby in schools where it was previously not played.

Speaking at the MWRA annual general meeting, patron and sports personality Temba Mliswa said the US$10 000 will oil grassroots sports development.

“The linchpin for sports development at national level is sound grassroots initiatives that will act as conveyor belts for talent,” said Mliswa.

“Administration should be left to people with passion for the development of sport and mostly that is people who have played or studied sports.”

He said the plan is to have 800 primary and 300 secondary school teachers across the country undergoing training and being the core group spearheading rugby development.

MWRA is affiliated to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and there are plans to position Mashonaland West on the map in terms of rugby.

He said Former Group A schools should be engaged as they have facilities that can be availed to other children in their communities.

“We have schools like Banket Primary School, Chinhoyi High School and Jameson High School that should be engaged to ensure that they become active in sports development,” he said.

Mliswa said rugby could be used as a tool to fight drug and substance abuse among the youths.

MWRA chairperson Courage Madzikatire said several tournaments have been organised during the year under review.