Source: Councils now empowered to control kombis -Newsday Zimbabwe

Local Government minister July Moyo

Local Government minister July Moyo has authorised councils to control movement of commuter omnibuses in their areas of jurisdiction and to enforce traffic regulations.

In a statement yesterday, Moyo said this followed the lifting of a ban on commuter omnibus operations after the repeal of section 4(2)(a) of Statutory Instrument (SI) 83 of 202 Public Health (National Lockdown) that was enacted as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

“Omnibus operators are advised to approach their respective authorities for the processing of their applications with immediate effect.”

Councils, residents associations and transport operators welcomed the development.

Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors president Frederick Maguramhinga said: “We can’t have a scenario where every kombi goes wherever the driver wants.

“We are going to have inspectors that will work with the council.”

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe spokesperson Andrew Chibanda said touts had become a menace.

Kariba mayor George Masendu said: “It’s a good move that brings sanity, but the challenge is on enforcement.”

