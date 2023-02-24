Source: We’re happy with gazetted delimitation report: Zanu PF -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday said the ruling party was content with the gazetted final delimitation report which has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Mutsvangwa said the report paved the way for Zanu PF to “finally bury” the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the upcoming election, but the opposition party dismissed him as a day-dreamer.

“We are very happy the President authorised its gazette. It means that the date of the election is imminent,” he said.

“They (CCC) don’t have people and they are now saying ‘we can’t organise a meeting because we are afraid of Zanu PF’. We are masters of organising people in the dark.

“We are busy setting up structures, confirming them at cell level throughout this week. We are also dealing with statistical information, while the CCC is dealing with social media. We have a problem with people who are not organisationally minded, those who only think of being revolutionary.”

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zanu PF would never win a free and fair election.

“Hence they resort to their usual dirty tricks of political violence, weaponising the law against opponents, banning our gatherings, criminalising dissent and enacting draconian laws to try and destroy the opposition. It will not work,” Mahere said.

“No amount of tantrums, toxic politics or intimidation by Zanu PF will stop us.”

Legislative watchdog Veritas said Mnangagwa may have gazetted a wrong final delimitation report on Monday.

It said the gazetted report does not declare the names and boundaries of the wards and constituencies as required by the Constitution.

According to Veritas, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission also used a wrong formula to come up with the boundaries, plunging the delimitation process in jeopardy.