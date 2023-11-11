Source: Couple recounts daughter’s fight against diabetes stigma -Newsday Zimbabwe

“As parents, our biggest worry is on one end fear of her slipping into a diabetic coma if we try to control her blood glucose too tightly, and organ failure or amputation if we allow it to stay too high.

“The first thing we do every morning is to check if she can wake up, and if she turns or raises her hand when we shake her we thank God for her life,” Chiketo said.

“We cannot afford to even switch off our phones if she is not with us. We know, from experience, that things can go wrong any moment even after doing everything properly.”

Experiencing such a condition in their own home has taught Chiketo and his wife to appreciate life.

It is estimated that one in 10 children has diabetes and the figure is expected to rise as there has been an increase in new cases.