Source: BPRA leader eyes Parly seat – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson Ambrose Sibindi

BULAWAYO Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson Ambrose Sibindi has relinquished his position after successfully filing his nomination papers to contest for a parliamentary seat in the December 9 by-elections under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Five seats in Bulawayo fell vacant recently after Tshabangu recalled 15 legislators and 17 councillors from the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party.

Sibindi, who is vying for the Nketa constituency will be contesting against Albert Mavhunga (Zanu PF), Obert Manduna (CCC Chamisa) and Luckmore Gwetu (DOP).

In a statement, BPRA confirmed Sibindi’s move saying a new leader will be announced soon.

“Sibindi is with immediate effect no longer part of the executive council and in that regard his role and responsibilities in the organisation as the executive council chairperson will be shifted to the one next in leadership to stand as the acting executive council chairperson,” the statement read.

Contacted for comment, Sibindi said: “The reports are true, I will be contesting in the December 9 by-elections under Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as an aspiring Member of Parliament for Nketa constituency,” he said.

Other seats up for grabs in Bulawayo province are Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi.

In Matabeleland North province, Binga North constituency was left vacant following the recall of Prince Dubeko Sibanda.