Source: Court overturns conviction of ex-AirZim bosses –Newsday Zimbabwe

They were initially sentenced to an effective seven years in jail by magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni.

THE High Court has quashed the conviction of two former executives of State-owned Air Zimbabwe over fraud charges.

Former Air Zimbabwe chief executive Peter Chikumba and then company secretary Grace Pfumbidzayi were found guilty of abuse of office for awarding a US$10 million insurance contract to a local company in 2009 without going to tender.

They were initially sentenced to an effective seven years in jail by magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni.

Former High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore dismissed their appeal in April 2017.

However, High Court judges, Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero on Monday quashed the 2015 conviction.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed on record and hearing counsel, it is ordered by consent that the conviction is quashed,” read the order.

Chikumba and Pfumbidzayi have been on free bail.