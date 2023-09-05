Source: Court Rules That Serial Killer Jaison Muvevi Is Mentally Unfit For Trial

Jaison Muvevi, a former police officer who gained attention earlier this year for killing three people, including a police officer, has been deemed mentally unfit for trial. After examination by two doctors, the court concluded that Muvevi was mentally challenged at the time of the offences and should be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi ruled:

Accused first appeared in court on January facing allegations of murder. Counsel for the accused made an application to have the accused examined in terms of the mental health act. It was not opposed by the State. He was then examined by 2 doctors and both doctors agreed that the accused is having mental challenges. The court is motivated to commit him to a psychiatric hospital.

The motive behind his actions remains unknown.

Muvevi faces multiple murder charges, including the killing of an apostolic sect leader, a police officer, and a bartender. He is also accused of attempted murder in two separate incidents. In one instance, Muvevi shot a man in the head without apparent reason, and in another, he fatally shot a religious leader during a church service. After a series of confrontations with law enforcement, Muvevi was eventually arrested in Mozambique.

What are the criteria for determining mental unfitness in court?

To determine mental unfitness in court in Zimbabwe, the criteria are set out in the Mental Health Act. A person is considered mentally disordered if they have a mental illness, handicap, or disorder that impairs their communication, decision-making, or personal hygiene. Criteria may include psychiatric evaluation, understanding of legal proceedings, and evidence of abnormal behaviour. The court makes the final decision based on medical evidence and legal criteria.