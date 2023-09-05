Source: GRAPHIC Content: 20-year-old Serial Killer Who Targeted Street Kids
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 20-year-old serial killer named Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, also known as Sauro who was targeting street kids. Ndlovu is suspected of being involved in five murder cases that took place in the Harare Central Business District between August 28, 2023, and September 4th, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, reported that the suspect targeted “street kids” who were asleep, using empty broken bottles to open their stomachs and remove their genitals and other body parts. He would then proceed to boil or barbecue the human remains over an open fire and consume them in the Harare CBD. Read the statement:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), alias Sauro, in connection with five cases of murder which occurred in Harare Central Business District between 28th August 2023 and 4th September 2023.
The suspect who is believed to be living in the streets would target “street kids” who will be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomach to remove genitals and other body parts using empty broken bottles. The suspect would then boil or braai the human parts on any open fire place and consume them while in the Harare Central Business District.
On 4th September 2023, police detectives tracked the suspect along Rotten Row Road, Harare after he allegedly tried to attack a “street kid” who did not bother to make a police report.
On being arrested, the suspect was positively linked to five murder cases which occurred on 28th August 2023 at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare, 01st September 2023 at the corner of Inez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, 03rd September 2023 at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and 7th Street, Harare and on 04th September 2023 at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Road, Harare.
The suspect has been linked to three murder cases committed in Bulawayo in 2020 where he crushed a victim’s head in Bellevue Suburb using a brick after he found him drunk and asleep in his yard, in January 2020.
In December 2020, he crushed a victim’s head in Makokoba Suburb after finding him asleep by the road side. He again crushed another victim’s head using stones at Sekhusile Shopping Centre, Nkulumane after finding him sleeping in a pavement. He then fled to Harare.
The suspect is also facing a charge of attempted murder and has a warrant of arrest for a robbery case which occurred in Milton Park, Harare in June 2021.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not found any evidence to link the recent murder cases committed by the suspect to ritual killings.
The police assures the public that enquiries are still being conducted to find out the real motive behind the suspect’s conduct and if he acted alone or not.
Nyathi said police will reveal more details in due course.
