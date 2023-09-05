GRAPHIC Content: 20-year-old Serial Killer Who Targeted Street Kids

On 4th September 2023, police detectives tracked the suspect along Rotten Row Road, Harare after he allegedly tried to attack a “street kid” who did not bother to make a police report.

On being arrested, the suspect was positively linked to five murder cases which occurred on 28th August 2023 at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare, 01st September 2023 at the corner of Inez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, 03rd September 2023 at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and 7th Street, Harare and on 04th September 2023 at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Road, Harare.

The suspect has been linked to three murder cases committed in Bulawayo in 2020 where he crushed a victim’s head in Bellevue Suburb using a brick after he found him drunk and asleep in his yard, in January 2020.

In December 2020, he crushed a victim’s head in Makokoba Suburb after finding him asleep by the road side. He again crushed another victim’s head using stones at Sekhusile Shopping Centre, Nkulumane after finding him sleeping in a pavement. He then fled to Harare.

The suspect is also facing a charge of attempted murder and has a warrant of arrest for a robbery case which occurred in Milton Park, Harare in June 2021.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not found any evidence to link the recent murder cases committed by the suspect to ritual killings.

The police assures the public that enquiries are still being conducted to find out the real motive behind the suspect’s conduct and if he acted alone or not.