HARARE – Dynamos chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo will know his fate this Friday when a Harare magistrate hands down her ruling in a matter in which the football administrator is accused of grabbing shares and illegally assuming majority control of the popular club.

Marriot is accused of forging documents which purported to appoint himself as the chairman of blue-shirted football outfit.

It is alleged that Marriot manipulated the club’s share register to give himself a 51 percent share of Dynamos Private Limited’s stake, allocating other shares to undeserving people who are not the Harare giant’s original members.

On Monday, he took it to the witness stand to defend himself after his application for discharge at the close of state’s case was trashed.

He insisted that he remains one of Dynamos’ heroes adding that the founding members and former players who were present when the club was formed in 1963 were all the same.

Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah had read out the 1963 Dynamos constitution which stated that the founding members and those who played for the team during its pioneering era were entitled to at least one share.

The prosecutor also asked Marriot if he defied the 2005 Supreme Court order.

The order referred to ruled that the club’s 1963 constitution had not been amended and, thus, it is the only legal document that stood until such a time it is either amended or repealed.

“We do whatever we want, when we founded Dynamos club. We were all players; former players were not entitled to any shares,” he responded.

“Those who joined the club after 1963 are not entitled to any shares.

“All these people who are here were not there when the club was founded, we are the heroes of Dynamos. We are the founders of Dynamos.”

Leslie Gwindi is the complainant in the matter.

Marriot said one cannot be buried at the nationals heroes acre when they did not go to war.

“All those who went to war were accorded the hero statuses and they were buried at the heroes acre.

.

“If you did not go to war, you can only be accorded that status if your family requests for it,” he said.

Allegations are that sometime in 2005, there was a dispute between founding members and former players.

Civil Case No 93/05 went before Chief Justice Luke Malaba who ruled that each founder member or former player was entitled to 1% share of the total shares of the club.

It is alleged that in 2008, elections were held within the dub which duly elected the now late founding member and football great George Shaya as the chairman with Ernest Kamba elected as club secretary.

A few days after the election of Shaya as chair, Marriot, in connivance with the late Richard Chiminya, illegally appointed Chiminya as chairman who then co-opted the former.

It is alleged that after the death of Chiminya in 2012, Marriot forged documents which purported to appoint him as the chairman of the club.