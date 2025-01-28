Source: ZANU-PF factional wars finally admit the party’s role in Zimbabwe’s suffering
In order to outdo one another, the rival factions resort to accusing the other of engaging in and enabling rampant corruption.
Just recently, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga launched a scathing offensive against corruption, targeting what are referred to as “tenderpreneurship,” which he blamed for the impoverishment of ordinary Zimbabweans.
Chiwenga’s emotional tirade and blistering remarks have become a hallmark of his calculated stance against the growing influence of politically connected figures enriching themselves at the expense of the nation.
Yet, his words seem less like a genuine commitment to addressing corruption and more like a weapon in the ongoing power struggle between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
At the center of this battle is Mnangagwa’s alleged attempt to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit, an ambition fiercely resisted by Chiwenga and his military-backed faction within ZANU-PF.
The spectacle of these factional rivalries is both disheartening and enlightening.
Disheartening because it underscores the absence of any real concern for the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans, and enlightening because it exposes the rot that lies at the heart of ZANU-PF’s governance.
Whenever such disputes erupt, accusations of corruption, cronyism, and state capture fly with reckless abandon.
It is as if the rival factions are unwittingly admitting what has long been known: ZANU-PF is a party deeply entrenched in corruption, and its leaders are the architects of the suffering endured by millions of Zimbabweans.
This is not the first time such a narrative has unfolded.
The November 2017 military coup, which ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, was carried out under the pretext of removing “criminals around the president.”
That coup was spearheaded by none other than Chiwenga, then the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.
The reference to “criminals” was telling.
At the time, factional infighting within ZANU-PF had reached a boiling point, and those orchestrating the coup sought to legitimize their actions by pointing to the looting of national resources by those close to Mugabe.
Yet, the removal of Mugabe and his so-called criminals did not mark the end of corruption in Zimbabwe.
If anything, it paved the way for an even more brazen and systematic looting of the country’s resources under Mnangagwa’s so-called “Second Republic.”
It is an undeniable fact that corruption has reached unprecedented levels under Mnangagwa’s administration.
The emergence of politically connected tenderpreneurs, or mbinga, is a glaring symptom of this malaise.
These individuals, with no discernible legitimate business interests, have amassed obscene wealth through questionable public contracts.
They flaunt their riches with reckless abandon, donating expensive vehicles and splurging on lavish lifestyles, all while the majority of Zimbabweans languish in poverty.
Figures like Wicknell Chivayo, linked to lucrative and controversial government contracts, epitomize the rot that has taken hold of the country.
Chivayo’s infamous US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deal is but one example of how the nation’s resources are siphoned off for the benefit of a select few.
Chiwenga’s condemnation of these tenderpreneurs as “zvigananda,” or individuals of questionable morals with ill-gotten wealth, might resonate with ordinary Zimbabweans who are fed up with the blatant looting of national resources.
However, it is difficult to take such criticisms seriously when they come from someone who has been part of the system for decades.
Chiwenga’s words may reflect a genuine frustration with the excesses of Mnangagwa’s allies, but they also serve a political purpose: to weaken his rival and bolster his own position within ZANU-PF.
The fact that Chiwenga and his allies, including war veterans, have openly criticized Mnangagwa’s administration for cronyism, nepotism, and dictatorship is significant.
It signals a deepening rift within the ruling party, with factional rivalries threatening to destabilize the political landscape.
Yet, for ordinary Zimbabweans, these power struggles offer little hope of meaningful change.
After all, both factions are cut from the same cloth.
They are products of a system that prioritizes personal enrichment over public service and uses state power to protect and perpetuate its interests.
The real tragedy is that the people of Zimbabwe continue to bear the brunt of ZANU-PF’s corruption and mismanagement.
Over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, a staggering indictment of a nation endowed with abundant natural resources.
Our hospitals and schools are poorly equipped, urban areas endure chronic water shortages, and electricity is a luxury for many.
The economy remains unstable, with hyperinflation eroding savings and incomes, companies shutting down, and unemployment reaching catastrophic levels.
All of this can be traced back to the greed and corruption of those in power.
The plundering of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth is perhaps the most egregious example of how ZANU-PF has failed the nation.
Despite being home to some of the world’s most sought-after resources, Zimbabwe has little to show for it.
The wealth generated from diamonds, gold, and other minerals has been siphoned off to fund the lavish lifestyles of the elite, while ordinary citizens struggle to make ends meet.
It is a stark reminder that the country’s economic challenges are not the result of so-called “sanctions imposed by the West,” as the government often claims, but rather the direct consequence of corruption and mismanagement.
What makes the current situation even more galling is that those in ZANU-PF leadership know this all too well.
That is why, when they fight amongst each other, they resort to accusations of corruption and criminality.
They know that the ruling party has morphed from a liberation movement into a criminal enterprise, and they exploit this knowledge to undermine their rivals.
It is a cynical and self-serving game that does nothing to address the real issues facing the country.
The people of Zimbabwe must recognize this for what it is: a betrayal of the ideals of the liberation struggle and a callous disregard for their suffering.
It is time to get angry with those who have authored their misery and poverty.
As long as Zimbabweans remain passive and accepting of this status quo, the cycle of corruption and exploitation will continue.
Real change will only come when the citizens of this nation demand accountability and refuse to tolerate the looting of their resources by those in power.
It is time for Zimbabweans to channel their frustration and anger into action.
The stakes are too high to remain silent.
The future of the nation depends on the willingness of its people to stand up to those who have hijacked the state for their own benefit.
Only then can Zimbabwe begin to heal from the wounds inflicted by decades of corruption and misrule.
Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer.
