Source: Covdi-19 deaths, infections increase | The Herald

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care situation report for July 5, 1 540 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Health Reporter

The number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Zimbabwe yesterday increased significantly to 33 as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections which has seen active cases rise to 12 597 from 775 on June 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care situation report for July 5, 1 540 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

The seven day rolling average for new cases rose to 1 247 from 1 147 the previous day.

Harare and Mashonaland West provinces recorded the highest number of deaths at nine each, while Midlands reported four and Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo and Manicaland had three each.

Harare reported the highest number of new cases (268) followed by Mashonaland East (252), Midlands (208), Mashonaland West (184), Mashonaland Central (171), Manicaland (132), and Matabeleland North (112).

Masvingo and Bulawayo reported 109 and 104 cases respectively.

Hotspot areas include Kariba, Karoi, Chinhoyi, Guruve, Marondera, Goromonzi, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Northern Surburbs, Emakhandeni, Nkulumane, Kwekwe and Harare.

The number of hospitalised cases have increased to 479, with 60 new admissions, 67 asymptomatic cases, 327 mild to moderate cases, 60 severe cases and 15 in intensive care units.

The national recovery rate stands at 74 percent.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe has recorded 54 014 cases, 41 406 recoveries and 1 911 deaths since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in March last year.