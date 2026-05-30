Source: Coventry breaks silence on Olympic Prize Money Controversy -Newsday Zimbabwe

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President and Zimbabwe’s double Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry has moved to clarify her widely debated position on athlete prize money at the Olympic Games, acknowledging a communication misstep while firmly reiterating her stance that the IOC’s resources are better deployed supporting a broader pool of athletes.

The statement, issued through the IOC’s Athlete365 platform, addressed social media controversy that erupted following an interview Coventry gave during a visit to New Zealand, during which a conversation about Olympic prize money sparked significant debate across the global sports community.

“When I was asked about it on camera, I did not repeat the words prize money, my mistake, lesson learnt,” Coventry said candidly, in a rare public acknowledgement of a communications error from the IOC’s first female president.

However, Coventry stood firmly by her fundamental position. “I have always said that I don’t believe in paying athletes prize money at the Olympic Games, as this would benefit only a very small number of athletes,” she stated, arguing that the IOC’s role is better served by finding ways to directly support a larger number of athletes throughout their entire journey, from aspiring Olympians through to life after sport.

Drawing on her own distinguished athletic career, Coventry emphasised her personal commitment to athlete welfare. “As a former athlete, I am absolutely committed to finding more ways to directly support athletes on their journey.”

For Zimbabwe, having one of its most celebrated sporting icons leading the world’s most powerful sports organisation remains a source of immense national pride, and Coventry’s measured, principled response to the controversy will only enhance her growing reputation as a thoughtful and credible global sports leader.