Source: COVID-19: Cases decline in Mash Central- The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

COVID19 cases are starting to decline in Mashonaland Central with only one case reported and no death since January 31 as police tighten lockdown enforcement.

The recorded case was from Guruve while the other seven districts did not record any case. So far, 64 people have died of COVID19 in the province and 1566 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak.

About 11 people have been transferred out of the province while 277 cases are still active. At least 1 214 people recovered. On January 30, 11 new cases were recorded and no death. On January 29, 16 new cases were recorded and one person died of COVID19. The number of new cases and deaths increase in the preceding days.

At the peak, 160 new cases and four deaths were recorded in one day. The provincial development coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere said police enforcement is starting to bear fruit. He urged people to remain united and work together in fightingCOVID19.

“I urge people to continue observing the lockdown and take serious health guidelines to curb the spread of the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, work at Mvurwi Hospital designated as an infectious disease hospital is almost complete and progress is now at 90 percent.