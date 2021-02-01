Source: JUST IN: Zacc targets Hospital officials | The Herald

Mpilo Hospital

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Mpilo Central Hospital officials faces arrest after some recovered Covid19 testing kits donated by development partners were traced to that hospital.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission recovered 40 boxes of Covid19 testing kits with a street value of US$12 500 at a building in Central Harare last week.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said further investigations revealed that the kits originated from Mpilo Central Hospital.

“Investigations are now in progress with a view to arrest officials from Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. We will leave no stone unturned in this case and many other corruption related cases. We continue to warn those involved in corrupt practices that the long arm of the law will inevitably catch up with them,” said Comm Makamure.