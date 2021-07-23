Source: Covid-19 claims 62 more lives | The Herald

Midlands Bureau

THE country recorded 62 more deaths and 2 705 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The country has recorded 91 120 cases and 2 809 deaths since the first case in March last year.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 2 105 from 2 163 the previous day.

There were 1 472 new recoveries with the National Recovery Rate at 66 percent while active cases went up to 28 684.

A total of 12 636 PCR tests were done and positivity was 21,4 percent.

Midlands had the highest deaths at 13, followed by Bulawayo which had 12.

Harare recorded 11 deaths, Mashonaland West and West had eight deaths each, Mashonaland Central five, mat north three, mat south 2.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 45 148 people receiving their first dose and 6 987 getting their second yesterday, giving a total of 1 292 642 and 656 830 people who have received the first and second jab respectively.

As of July 20, 2021 at 3PM, there were 737 people who were hospitalised with 85 new admissions. Those who were asymptomatic were 235 while 412 had mild and moderate symptoms and 67 were severe.

Twenty-three were admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 21 July 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 91 120 confirmed cases, 59 627 recoveries and 2 809 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.-