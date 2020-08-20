Official figures on the impact of covid-19 in Zimbabwe belie a country grappling with health worker strikes, limited testing, and a closure of health facilities.The country had had 141 deaths from covid-19 and 5378 recorded cases as of 20 August, nearly five months after the first fatality ‪on 23 March. The people infected include 480 health workers, said the Ministry of Health.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬1‬‬At 14%, the weekly percentage increase in infections in Zimbabwe from 5 to 11 August is also much lower than ‬that of its neighbours. Botswana saw an increase of 33%, Namibia 31%, Zambia 26%, and Mozambique 22% in the same week, figures from the World Health Organization showed.2Chiratidzo Ndhlovu, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Zimbabwe, believes that …

Source: Covid-19: Health worker strikes, limited testing, and clinic closures hamper Zimbabwe’s response | The BMJ

Official figures on the impact of covid-19 in Zimbabwe belie a country grappling with health worker strikes, limited testing, and a closure of health facilities.

The country had had 141 deaths from covid-19 and 5378 recorded cases as of 20 August, nearly five months after the first fatality ‪on 23 March. The people infected include 480 health workers, said the Ministry of Health.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬1‬‬

At 14%, the weekly percentage increase in infections in Zimbabwe from 5 to 11 August is also much lower than ‬that of its neighbours. Botswana saw an increase of 33%, Namibia 31%, Zambia 26%, and Mozambique 22% in the same week, figures from the World Health Organization showed.2

Chiratidzo Ndhlovu, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Zimbabwe, believes that the country’s early imposition of lockdown may have helped avoid an initial surge in cases. “We didn’t have a lot of flights coming into the country. I think that may have protected us,” she said.

Serological testing capacity currently stands at 1000 to 1500 tests a day, up from just 25 tests on 10 April. But there are concerns in the medical community that testing is happening mostly in urban populations and that it may not capture current infection levels.

“There are several rapid response teams who do testing across the country, and those are the ones that get reported,” said Rashida Ferrand, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, currently seconded to head up the covid-19 unit at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. “But that doesn’t tell you about the cases that are out in the community that don’t get tested, or die and never make it to care. The cases reported in the national statistics are definitely a complete underestimate, as are the deaths.”