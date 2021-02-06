Source: Covid-19: Police warn against complacency | The Herald

Police officers interrogate a commuter omnibus driver in Chitungwiza yesterday. Private kombis and pirate taxis remain banned from carrying commuters and travellers as part of the precautions to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Police have noted more people disregarding the Level Four lockdown regulations and using “unruly” members of the police and other security services to circumvent security checkpoints.

The Government elevated the national lockdown from Level Two to Level Four at the beginning of last month, to tame a second wave of Covid-19 infections, and at the same time improved enforcement of many existing rules that were being increasingly ignored.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said complacency was creeping into society once again, warning that Covid-19 containment measures were still in place and those violating them would be punished.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted that some members of the public have become complacent and are now violating the national lockdown measures in various suburbs in the country and committing various offences which include unnecessary movements, liquor offences and others,” he said.

“In Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo motorists are transporting commuters in open defiance of the lockdown measures.

“Motorists are warned against conniving with unruly security service members to gain passage at check points as they will be dealt with in terms of the law.”

The movement controls introduced by the Government are aimed at halting the spread of infections.

“However, a number of motorists, especially pirate taxis, are picking up paying passengers in defiance of rules that allow only Zupco to run public transport services.

“Members of the public should take note that the lockdown and curfew orders are still in force and police will arrest all those found violating these regulations and ensure only essential service providers are accessing central business districts,” said Asst-Comm Nyathi.

“Meanwhile 3 236 people were arrested on 3 February, 2021 for contravening Covid-19 regulations throughout the country while 997 people were nabbed for not wearing masks.

“A further 1 756 people were nabbed for unnecessary movement and the total number of people arrested since 30 March 2020 is now 389 944.

“We reiterate our call for the public to stay at home, mask up and comply with all safety measures put in place by the Government to avoid spreading of Covid-19 and avoid being found on the wrong side of the law.”