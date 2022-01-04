Source: COVID-19: Presidium, OPC staffers get booster shots | The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Staffers in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) today got their Covid-19 booster shots.
Acting Chief Secretary in the OPC and Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba said the vaccination of the staffers with the third jab follows that of President Mnangagwa, his deputy, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and some ministers in the past two weeks.
