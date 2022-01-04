COVID-19: Presidium, OPC staffers get booster shots 

0

Source: COVID-19: Presidium, OPC staffers get booster shots | The Herald

COVID-19: Presidium, OPC staffers get booster shots
OPC staff received their Covid-19 booster jabs at Munhumutapa offices in Harare today.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Staffers in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) today got their Covid-19 booster shots.

Acting Chief Secretary in the OPC and Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba said the vaccination of the staffers with the third jab follows that of President Mnangagwa, his deputy, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and some ministers in the past two weeks.

