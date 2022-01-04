Source: Police hunt for hit and run driver | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for an unknown motorist who was driving a silver BMW vehicle who sped away from a police patrol car before running over and killing a person suspected to have been drunk and was sleeping by the roadside early Sunday morning in Hwange.

The incident occurred around 1 am after the motorist had been waived down to stop but sped off. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Hwange are investigating a fatal hit and run accident which occurred along an unnamed road in Empumalanga area, Hwange on January 2, 2022, at about 0100 hours.

“An unknown motorist driving a silver BMW vehicle sped away from a Police Patrol Vehicle and hit a suspected drunk person who was sleeping on the roadside,” he said.

He appealed to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, on the same day at around 8:55 pm, two people died while another one was injured when a Jeep Cherokee vehicle and a Toyota Hiace vehicle contracted to Zupco sideswiped along Seke Road near ETG Vital Logistics in Harare.