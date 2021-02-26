THE High Court has ordered the state-run National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to stop disciplinary proceedings against its employee Andrew Bakasa, who had been summoned to answer to charges of misconduct.

Source: COVID-19-Zim court stops prosecution of NRZ employee during national lockdown – The Zimbabwean

Bakasa, who is employed as an engineer at NRZ’s Mutare office, had

been summoned by the state-run rail company’s Senior Personnel Officer

only identified as Madovi to appear before a disciplinary hearing on

12 February 2021 in Mutare after he was charged with serious

misconduct and wilful disobedience to a lawful order.

But the proceedings could not proceed after Bakasa engaged lawyers

Memory Mandingwa and Moses Chikomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights, who on 11 February 2021 filed an urgent chamber application at

Mutare High Court seeking an order to stay the disciplinary

proceedings against the NRZ employee.

In the application, Mandingwa and Chikomo argued that congregating for

the purposes of a disciplinary hearing during the national lockdown

period caused a real risk for the NRZ employee and members of the

disciplinary tribunal of contracting coronavirus.

The lawyers further argued that NRZ should consider conducting the

disciplinary hearing proceedings after the national lockdown has been

relaxed or lifted.

The High Court recently ruled in favour of Bakasa and ordered that

subjecting Bakasa to a hearing during the national lockdown period

poses a real risk of exposure to contracting coronavirus.

Already, trials and non-urgent matters have been postponed across

Zimbabwean courts during the national lockdown declared by government

in January due to rising cases of coronavirus, which currently stand

at 35 960 and 1 456 deaths.