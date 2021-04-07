Source: COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GUZHA

Government has threatened to cancel liquor licences for beerhalls, bars and nightclubs found in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Under the current COVID-19 regulations, bars, nightclubs and beerhalls are supposed to sell beer, but not allow sit-ins.

But following an increase in cases of operators allowing patrons to sit in, police yesterday said the Liquor Licensing Board would take immediate action against operators found on the wrong side of the law.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi: “Operators who defied the law during the Easter holiday in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and other towns are being dealt with. Police will ensure that licences are confiscated and handed over to the relevant government arms for stipulated penalties to be effected,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they recorded 231 road traffic accidents, 25 fatal ones with 26 deaths and 149 injuries during the Easter holidays.