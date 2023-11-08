Source: Cowdray Park man up for rape, robbery – The Southern Eye

A-35-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park high-density suburb has appeared in court on charges of rape and robbery.

Thabani Shongwe was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Collet Ncube on Monday.

He was remanded in custody to November 20 this year.

It is the State’s case that sometime in August this year, Shongwe approached a 23-year-old woman who was on her way to work. Shongwe commended the women for being employed before they started walking together.

Shongwe then allegedly slapped the woman once before dragging her behind Cowdray Park Secondary School precast wall where he raped her and robbed her of a cellphone worth US$20 at knife point.

The woman went to her workplace where she informed a workmate who escorted her home.

The court was told that on November 4, the woman saw Shongwe at Esgayweni in Cowdray Park and she alerted the public.

Shongwe was apprehended and handed over to the police.