MRP snubs December 9 by-elections

Party spokesperson Velile Moyo said without electoral reforms in Zimbabwe, there would never be free and fair elections.

The secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) says it will not field candidates for the by-elections set for December 9.

“Regarding the by-elections on vacant seats, both council and MPs that were/are created by Zanu PF and also are evidence of political malfeasance by the ruling party and its machinations, as MRP we have decided not to participate in these shambolic and systematic vices of the State,” said Moyo.

He further indicated that the party would be reviewing its revolutionary agenda and adjust it accordingly.

“Subjecting ourselves to the current systems is not only nefarious, but also contributes to endorsing the same evil system and giving it life,” said Moyo whose party is reviewing its revolutionary framework regarding Zimbabwean elections and their future impact on the revolution.

“We are currently exploring the best possible channels which still are legal. It is evident that international lobbying and petitioning various international bodies has far more reaching outcomes than subjecting ourselves to the native colonial systems,” said Moyo.

Recently, MRP implored the European Union Observer Mission to the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections to help the party to re-establish a Mthwakazi State, separate from Zimbabwe.

Party president Mqondisi Moyo told the EU observers that his party’s main objective was to push for Mthwakazi State restoration and the EU was one of the core institutions they petitioned early this year after they sought 20 000 signatures of people from the Matabeleland region.

Meanwhile, MRP has accused Zanu PF of continuously using State apparatus to silence dissenting voices.

“While Zanu continues to create political chaos using captured institutions, it drags all and sundry to endorse its political iniquities. It is evident that without electoral reforms in Zimbabwe, there will never be any free and fair elections, neither are we any closer to democracy,” the party said.