Cowdray Park residents overjoyed by closer services 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Patients collect medication from the dispensary at Cowdray Park Health Centre in Bulawayo this week

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

Cowdray Park residents have expressed their appreciation to the Government for establishing a flourishing healthcare centre strategically located to bring health services closer to the people, easing the burden on existing referral hospitals in Bulawayo.

The 20-bed facility commissioned by President Mnangagwa in August has been diligently providing essential healthcare services to residents and includes specialised wards for men, women, paediatrics, pre-natal and post-natal care. Additionally, it features a delivery room, minor theatre, consultation rooms, environmental room and guidance and counselling spaces.

Notably, there are laboratory and isolation wards for close patient monitoring.

Dr Kumbirai Chirenda, the institution’s head, praised the dedicated team for their sterling daily performance which ensures Cowdray Park residents’ needs are met.

The maternity unit, operational since December, has safely assisted around 100 mothers in delivering babies without complications or fatalities.

“We have been working smoothly since the official opening, the outpatients’ department, maternity unit and the essential programme on immunisation (EPI) have been operational. The residents have also been coming in their numbers, sometimes overwhelming us but I am happy to say we are serving them daily,” he said.

“Of note is our thriving HIV and TB unit which is ever busy; it has helped us quickly screen and initiate those in need into life-saving treatment. The maternity ward has also helped many women access antenatal care and so far, we have delivered about 100 babies and of those no deaths were recorded.”

He said that the healthcare centre has forged partnerships with entities such as the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department, Mpilo Central Hospital and other development partners.

“We have been able to refer patients with complications to Mpilo when we realised that we are not equipped to help them. The same partners have helped us with human resources and even with basic medications which are essential. For example, we just received a package from the council with water guard and ORS to help curb diarrhoea in the community,” he said.

He expressed the vision to expand services at the centre, including performing C-Sections and providing ultrasound scan services.

“We have state-of-the-art equipment that requires a qualified radiographer to use so that we offer the service to residents who still have to pay private operators. We also wish to expand the HIV and TB unit and do more as our challenge is the positivity rate which stands at 12 percent hence the need for more services related to that. Another project we could be offering is C-Sections right from Cowdray as we have the personnel,” he said.

Dr Chirenda stressed the need for additional staff to ensure timely service for all clients, especially during peak demand when they can become overwhelmed.

“We continue encouraging the patients in need of our patient’s department to come early so that after hours we focus on emergencies and under-fives without pressure.”

An ecstatic Ms Nkazimulo Sibanda who had just given birth to a baby boy, said: “I came here in the morning around 10AM and here am I, holding my first child. All I can say is thank you to the caring staff who have made life easier for Cowdray Park residents. The maternity unit is my favourite and it’s good to know that we will now deliver without the stress of traveling long distances to a health institution. The Government remembered us,” she said.